Meryl Streep Films 'Big Little Lies' With Her On-Screen Grandsons at the Beach

Meryl Streep is hard at work on season two of Big Little Lies!

The 68-year-old The Post actress bundled up while filming a new scene on the beach on Tuesday (April 24) in Sausalito, Calif.

She braved the sandy and rocky terrain with her on-screen grandsons, twins Cameron Crovetti (Josh) and Nicholas Crovetti (Max).

Meryl will portray Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law of Nicole Kidman‘s Celeste and the mother of Alexander Skarsgard‘s Perry who (spoiler alert!) seemingly died at the end of season one.

There is no release date for season two yet.

