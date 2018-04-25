Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 12:56 pm

Nick Jonas Celebrates 'John Varvatos' Collection at Nordstrom!

Nick Jonas Celebrates 'John Varvatos' Collection at Nordstrom!

Nick Jonas is celebrating his new collaboration with John Varvatos!

The 25-year-old stepped out with the designer to mark the collection’s launch on Tuesday (April 24) at Nordstrom in Chicago, Ill.

The new JV x NJ line includes knitwear and jackets, honoring John‘s hometown of Detroit.

After the event, Nick took to his Instagram to share a snap from the evening.

“Amazing night in Chicago with @johnvarvatos! Thank you for all the love @nordstrom 🙏🏻 Michigan Ave is looking pretty great right now. #JVxNJ,” Nick captioned the photo.

Check it out below…

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Just Jared on Facebook
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 01
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 02
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 03
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 04
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 05
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 06
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 07
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 08
nick jonas john varvatos nordstrom event 09

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Nick Jonas

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr