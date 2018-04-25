Nick Jonas Celebrates 'John Varvatos' Collection at Nordstrom!
Nick Jonas is celebrating his new collaboration with John Varvatos!
The 25-year-old stepped out with the designer to mark the collection’s launch on Tuesday (April 24) at Nordstrom in Chicago, Ill.
The new JV x NJ line includes knitwear and jackets, honoring John‘s hometown of Detroit.
After the event, Nick took to his Instagram to share a snap from the evening.
“Amazing night in Chicago with @johnvarvatos! Thank you for all the love @nordstrom 🙏🏻 Michigan Ave is looking pretty great right now. #JVxNJ,” Nick captioned the photo.
Check it out below…