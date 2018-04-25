Nickelodeon Announces 'Double Dare' Revival!

Nickelodeon just announced that they’re bringing back their hit game show Double Dare!

The television network just ordered 40 new episodes of the classic show that features trivia, stunts and hamster wheels.

Double Dare pits two teams against each other as they compete in trivia and then messy, physical tasks and obstacles.

The original series premiered back in 1986 and ran until 1993, and the network previously revived the show at Double Dare 2000.

The Double Dare revival is set to premiere this summer.

Check out the announcement video below…