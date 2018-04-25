Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 2:33 pm

Nickelodeon Announces 'Double Dare' Revival!

Nickelodeon Announces 'Double Dare' Revival!

Nickelodeon just announced that they’re bringing back their hit game show Double Dare!

The television network just ordered 40 new episodes of the classic show that features trivia, stunts and hamster wheels.

Double Dare pits two teams against each other as they compete in trivia and then messy, physical tasks and obstacles.

The original series premiered back in 1986 and ran until 1993, and the network previously revived the show at Double Dare 2000.

The Double Dare revival is set to premiere this summer.

Check out the announcement video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Nickelodeon
Posted to: Television

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr