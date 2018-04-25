Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 5:44 pm

Patton Oswalt Reacts to Arrest in Golden State Killer Case, Which His Late Wife Wrote About

Patton Oswalt is reacting to the shocking news of an arrest in the case of the Golden State Killer, who his late wife Michelle McNamara wrote about before she sadly died in 2016.

Her posthumously released book, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, followed her search for the serial rapist and murderer, who reportedly killed at least 12 people.

“Okay, flying to New York from Chicago,” he announced on his Instagram on Wednesday (April 25).

“This is insane…it looks like they’ve caught the East Area rapist, and if that’s true, then they’ve caught the Golden State Killer. I think you got him, Michelle. I will be posting updates…we’ll probably do a live-tweet of the press conference. Full tilt freakout in effect,” he said.

Watch him react below.

