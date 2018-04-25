Pink's Daughter Had the Funniest Response to Her People's Most Beautiful Cover

Pink, along with her daughter Willow and son Jameson, are all on the cover of People‘s Beautiful issue this month!

The six-year-old had such a funny response to being on the cover and her mom posted all about what happened.

“So how does it feel Willow to be the most beautiful person in the world?” Pink relayed as part of the conversation she had with her daughter. Her daughter replied, “UMM, does it mean I get an extra dessert this week?”

Too funny!