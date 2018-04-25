Pitbull Will Go on Tour With Life Coach Tony Robbins in 2019!

Pitbull is touring next year – but it’s probably not the tour you expected!

The “Timber” superstar revealed on Wednesday (April 25) at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Conference in Las Vegas that he plans to go on a motivational tour with life coach Tony Robbins in 2019.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pitbull

“My mother looked at him as a hero [when I was about 10 years old],” Pitbull told Billboard.

The two have been friends for years: Tony even honored Pitbull during his Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony back in 2016.

“I’m just being a revolutionary to wake everybody else…music brings everybody together,” Pitbull added of his plan to go on a motivational tour next year.

For more, head to Billboard.com.