Pregnant Rachel Weisz Covers Baby Bump With Pretty Floral Dress

Rachel Weisz was totally glowing while stopping by Good Morning America today!

The 48-year-old pregnant actress, who was there to promote her new movie Disobedience, was spotted outside the studio on Wednesday (April 25) in New York City.

She covered up her baby bump in a floral dress with a matching beige trench coat, gold heels, and round sunglasses, styling her brunette locks into waves.

Just five days ago, Rachel announced that she and husband Daniel Craig are expecting their first child together.

“Doing pretty good now,” Rachel said during the appearance. “I was feeling very dodgy for about four months, but now the good bit’s kicked in.”

Watch a video from her GMA appearance below, and don’t miss Disobedience when it hits theaters this Friday (April 27)!

We love having Rachel Weisz here in Times Square talking LIVE about @DisobedienceMov! pic.twitter.com/CWUvsRHhIw — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 25, 2018

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Miu Miu dress, Burberry coat, and Tabitha Simmons heels.