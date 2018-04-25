Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 8:49 am

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Meet Up with Prince William at Anzac Day Service

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Meet Up with Prince William at Anzac Day Service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner on Wednesday (April 25) in London, England.

The engaged couple met up with Prince William as he arrived for the service as well. Meghan greeted her future brother-in-law with a formal kiss on the cheek.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) gave birth earlier this week to her third child, a baby boy, with Prince William.

If you don’t know, Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance, marking the first anniversary of military action fought by Australia and New Zealand citizens during World War I.
Just Jared on Facebook
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 01
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 02
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 03
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 04
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 05
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 06
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 07
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 08
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 09
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 10
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 11
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 12
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 13
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 14
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 15
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 16
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 17
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 18
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 19
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 20
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 21
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 22
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 23
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 24
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 25
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 26
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 27
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 28
prince harry meghan markle greet prince william 29

Photos: Wenn, Getty
Posted to: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr
  • Mike

    She’s quite goofy-looking.