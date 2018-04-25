Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Meet Up with Prince William at Anzac Day Service

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for the Anzac Day dawn service at Hyde Park Corner on Wednesday (April 25) in London, England.

The engaged couple met up with Prince William as he arrived for the service as well. Meghan greeted her future brother-in-law with a formal kiss on the cheek.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton) gave birth earlier this week to her third child, a baby boy, with Prince William.

If you don’t know, Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance, marking the first anniversary of military action fought by Australia and New Zealand citizens during World War I.