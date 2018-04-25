Prince William Teases Royal Baby's Name, Jokes with Reporters

Prince William made his first public appearance at Anzac Day services since the birth of his new baby boy on Wednesday (April 25), and he gave some small updates on the royal baby!

Someone asked about the child, to which he responded, “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good.”

Then, Prince William joked about possible baby names and said they may have chosen Alexander, which is Prince George‘s middle name, or they may have chosen the name Jerry, which has no ties to the royal family!

