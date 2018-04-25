Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 9:04 am

Prince William Teases Royal Baby's Name, Jokes with Reporters

Prince William Teases Royal Baby's Name, Jokes with Reporters

Prince William made his first public appearance at Anzac Day services since the birth of his new baby boy on Wednesday (April 25), and he gave some small updates on the royal baby!

Someone asked about the child, to which he responded, “Sleeping’s going reasonably well so far, so he’s behaving himself which is good.”

Then, Prince William joked about possible baby names and said they may have chosen Alexander, which is Prince George‘s middle name, or they may have chosen the name Jerry, which has no ties to the royal family!

You can check out some of the rumored top baby name contenders here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Prince William, Royal Baby

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr