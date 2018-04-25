Priyanka Chopra Confirms She's Attending Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Wedding

Priyanka Chopra‘s name is on the guest list for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding next month, and she’ll be one of the stars in attendance!

If you don’t know, the pair are very good friends and Priyanka wouldn’t confirm previously if she would be at the wedding.

Now, Priyanka confirmed to Us Weekly she’d be in attendance at the May 19 nuptials. She added about her outfit choice for the wedding, “I sort of may have an idea…But no, I haven’t picked one out yet.”

She added of her friendship with Meghan, “I’ve known Meghan for three years and I’m so happy the way the world has responded to her because as long as I’ve known her … she is a relatable young woman of the world today. She’s that girl who thinks out of the box. She has always been an activist. She has always had a strong voice. She’s an ambitious girl of today. I think the world needs strong role models like Meghan. I think, I hope, Meghan will end up being one of those people.”