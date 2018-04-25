Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 10:05 am

Rachel McAdams Walks First Red Carpet After Giving Birth!

Rachel McAdams Walks First Red Carpet After Giving Birth!

Rachel McAdams stuns on the red carpet at the Disobedience premiere as part of the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Tuesday (April 24) at BMCC Tribeca PAC in New York City.

It was just announced earlier this month that the 39-year-old actress secretly gave birth to a baby boy recently!

Rachel and her beau, Jamie Linden, have not spoken publicly about the birth, but they were seen carrying an infant while out to lunch earlier this month. Congrats again!

FYI: Rachel is wearing Giambattista Valli with Ana Khouri earrings.
Photos: Getty
