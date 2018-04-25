Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 6:01 pm

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Launches Podcast Featuring Gabrielle Union, Tarana Burke & More - Listen!

Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Launches Podcast Featuring Gabrielle Union, Tarana Burke & More - Listen!

Reese Witherspoon‘s media company, Hello Sunshine, just launched an original podcast called How It Is!

The series, which launched on Wednesday (April 25), features a diverse array of high-profile women telling personal stories. The podcast is hosted by actor and author Diane Guerrero.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Reese Witherspoon

The first episode, called “Anger,” features #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, journalist Rebecca Traister, and Gabrielle Union.

The second episode, called “Grey Area,” features journalist Anna Holmes, writer Kayla Whaley and comedian Jenny Yang.

Listen to the first two episodes of How It Is now on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Diane Guerrero, Gabrielle Union, jenny yang, Reese Witherspoon, Tarana Burke

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr