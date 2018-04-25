Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Launches Podcast Featuring Gabrielle Union, Tarana Burke & More - Listen!

Reese Witherspoon‘s media company, Hello Sunshine, just launched an original podcast called How It Is!

The series, which launched on Wednesday (April 25), features a diverse array of high-profile women telling personal stories. The podcast is hosted by actor and author Diane Guerrero.

The first episode, called “Anger,” features #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, journalist Rebecca Traister, and Gabrielle Union.

The second episode, called “Grey Area,” features journalist Anna Holmes, writer Kayla Whaley and comedian Jenny Yang.

Listen to the first two episodes of How It Is now on iTunes.