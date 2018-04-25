Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Debut 'First Man' Teaser at CinemaCon 2018

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, and Damien Chazelle shared first-look footage of their upcoming movie First Man at 2018 CinemaCon!

The actors and director spoke on stage during the Universal Pictures portion of the event held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

Ryan looked sharp in a brown suit with a printed red button-up, and Claire sported a black and red dress featuring ruffles and matching heels.

Ryan and Damien also worked together on La La Land.

While discussing their Neil Armstrong biopic at the event, Ryan called the Apollo 11 mission the “most astonishing journey in history,” THR reports. Claire added that the film is also about the “unsung heroes who gave their support to this almost impossible voyage.”

The clip featured Ryan‘s Neil “with his family, training at NASA, and having a difficult conversation with his children during which he acknowledges that the mission carries risks, and that he may not come back. There are also images of Apollo 11 blasting off. The first look ends as Armstrong climbs down the steps of the space capsule as he prepares to take his first step onto the moon.”

Claire portrays Neil‘s first wife Janet. First Man hits theaters on October 12!

