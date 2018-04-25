Top Stories
Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Wed, 25 April 2018 at 10:52 pm

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Debut 'First Man' Teaser at CinemaCon 2018

Ryan Gosling & Claire Foy Debut 'First Man' Teaser at CinemaCon 2018

Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, and Damien Chazelle shared first-look footage of their upcoming movie First Man at 2018 CinemaCon!

The actors and director spoke on stage during the Universal Pictures portion of the event held at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

Ryan looked sharp in a brown suit with a printed red button-up, and Claire sported a black and red dress featuring ruffles and matching heels.

Ryan and Damien also worked together on La La Land.

While discussing their Neil Armstrong biopic at the event, Ryan called the Apollo 11 mission the “most astonishing journey in history,” THR reports. Claire added that the film is also about the “unsung heroes who gave their support to this almost impossible voyage.”

The clip featured Ryan‘s Neil “with his family, training at NASA, and having a difficult conversation with his children during which he acknowledges that the mission carries risks, and that he may not come back. There are also images of Apollo 11 blasting off. The first look ends as Armstrong climbs down the steps of the space capsule as he prepares to take his first step onto the moon.”

Claire portrays Neil‘s first wife Janet. First Man hits theaters on October 12!

25+ pictures inside of Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 01
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 02
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 03
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 04
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 05
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 06
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 07
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 08
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 09
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 10
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 11
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 12
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 13
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 14
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 15
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 16
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 17
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 18
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 19
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 20
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 21
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 22
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 23
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 24
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 25
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 26
ryan gosling claire foy and damien chazelle talk first man at cinemacon 2018 27

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Claire Foy, Damien Chazelle, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr