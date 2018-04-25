Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin Bring 'Adrift' to CinemaCon 2018!

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin are spilling on their new film Adrift!

The 26-year-old actress and the 31-year-old actor stepped out at CinemaCon 2018 on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

The duo star in the upcoming flick, which is a true story about a couple who become stuck in the open sea in their sailboat.

They are forced to face huge waves and deadly conditions in order to survive.

“It’s not every day you read about these stories, and it’s not everyday that you get to witness these stories,” Shailene said.

Adrift is set to hit theaters on June 1st.

FYI: Shailene is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.