Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 3:35 pm

Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin Bring 'Adrift' to CinemaCon 2018!

Shailene Woodley & Sam Claflin Bring 'Adrift' to CinemaCon 2018!

Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin are spilling on their new film Adrift!

The 26-year-old actress and the 31-year-old actor stepped out at CinemaCon 2018 on Tuesday (April 24) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Shailene Woodley

The duo star in the upcoming flick, which is a true story about a couple who become stuck in the open sea in their sailboat.

They are forced to face huge waves and deadly conditions in order to survive.

“It’s not every day you read about these stories, and it’s not everyday that you get to witness these stories,” Shailene said.

Adrift is set to hit theaters on June 1st.

FYI: Shailene is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 01
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 02
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 03
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 04
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 05
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 06
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 07
shailene woodley attends 2018 cinemacon 08

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sam Claflin, Shailene Woodley

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr