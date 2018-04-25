Smallville's Allison Mack Released From Prison on Bond (Photos)

Smallville actress Allison Mack emerges from court flanked by people and onlookers on Tuesday (April 24) in Brooklyn, New York.

The 35-year-old was arrested with charges of sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and conspiracy to commit forced labor in relation to the alleged sex slave cult Nxivm. She plead not guilty, and was released on $5 million bond to the custody of her parents in California.

Allison is thought to be the second in command at the cult, and the alleged leader, Keith Raniere, was also taken into custody.