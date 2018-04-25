Top Stories
Wed, 25 April 2018 at 4:20 pm

Taylor Swift Spills On 'reputation Tour' Set List!

Taylor Swift is giving fans a sneak peek at her reputation Tour set list!

The 28-year-old superstar took to her Instagram stories to share some details about what songs she’ll be playing, in honor of the tour being just 13 days away.

“You’ve been asking how many songs from previous albums you’ll be hearing and my count is 10,” Taylor revealed.

Taylor added that she plans to share fun facts about the tour everyday leading up to its kickoff on May 8th.

Check out all that Taylor had to say in the video below…
