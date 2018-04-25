TV Series Based on Alleged Sex Cult Already in the Works Following Allison Mack's Arrest

Just days after Smallville star Allison Mack was arrested in connection to a case involving Keith Raniere‘s alleged sex cult Nxivm, a new series based on the cult is already in the works for television.

Annapurna Television has optioned the rights to Barry Meier‘s 2017 New York Times expose about the group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A writer has not yet been named for the forthcoming drama, but the plan is to adapt the report as “a one-hour fictionalized scripted series that is inspired by actual events.”

Westworld‘s Shannon Woodward is set to be one of the executive producers.

Allison was reportedly recruited to Nxivm by her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk, who ended up leaving, but Allison allegedly became cult leader Keith‘s second-in-command and his direct “slave.” Click here to see more about the original story.