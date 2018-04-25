Who Went Home on 'Survivor' 2018? Week 9 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Survivor kicked off its 36th season at the end of February, and nine players have been eliminated from the game so far.

The ninth episode, entitled “It’s Like the Perfect Crime,” begins with Desiree revealing that she’d like to turn against the Naviti majority alliance.

During the reward challenge, which was an afternoon picnic, Michael, Sebastian, Kellyn, Jenna and Chelsea win the reward, and Angela is sent to Ghost Island after a rock draw.

Who went home during Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor…

Later on, Donathan finds a hidden immunity idol and reveals it to Laurel, Michael and Jenna. In the immunity challenge, the castaways balance a ball while holding onto ropes. Chelsea wins the challenge.

At the tribal council, Desiree gets six votes, and Michael gets two.

And the tenth person out and third member of the jury is…

Desiree Afuye, 21

Hometown: Newark, N.J.

Student