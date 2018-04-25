Who Went Home On 'The Voice' 2018? Meet The Top 11 Contestants!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on The Voice!

The bottom two vote-getters had to perform for the instant save – determined on Twitter – on Tuesday night (April 24)’s first live elimination.

Kelly Clarkson‘s team helped celebrate her birthday during the show by performing “Don’t Take the Money’ by Bleachers.

Coach Adam Levine was joined during the show by his band Maroon 5 while they played their new hit song “Wait.”

The Voice airs live on Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC with coaches Kelly, Adam, Blake Shelton, and Alicia Keys.



Click through the slideshow to meet the top 11…