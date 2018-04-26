Amazon is Increasing the Price of Prime Membership

Amazon Prime, which features free two-day shipping and access to video and music streaming libraries, will soon cost $20 more per year.

The new price, $119, will go into effect on May 11 for new subscribers. Existing members will be charged the higher price starting June 16 as their accounts become eligible for renewal, CFO Brian Olsavsky announced on Thursday (April 26).

“The value of Prime to customers has never been greater,” Brian told investors. “And the cost is also high, as we pointed out especially with shipping options and digital benefits, we continue to see rises in costs.”

He highlighted the changes to Prime, including the growth in the number of items available for two-day and same-day delivery, as well as the global expansion of the membership program. “[Prime] is much different than it was in 2014,” he said.

Amazon has been charging $99 per year for Prime since 2014, when it raised the price from $79 a year.