Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 12:34 am

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Sings 'The Marvel Bunch' - Watch Now!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Sings 'The Marvel Bunch' - Watch Now!

Here’s the story…of a bunch of superheroes!

Several members of the superstar cast of Avengers: Infinity War made a fun cameo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 25).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson

Together, a bunch of the superstar cast of the upcoming movie – Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch – sang along to the fun theme, spoofing The Brady Bunch.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this Friday (April 27).

Watch the fun performance below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Anthony Mackie, Avengers: Infinity War, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Jimmy Fallon, Scarlett Johansson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr