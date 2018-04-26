'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Sings 'The Marvel Bunch' - Watch Now!
Here’s the story…of a bunch of superheroes!
Several members of the superstar cast of Avengers: Infinity War made a fun cameo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night (April 25).
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Scarlett Johansson
Together, a bunch of the superstar cast of the upcoming movie – Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Anthony Mackie, Chris Hemsworth and Benedict Cumberbatch – sang along to the fun theme, spoofing The Brady Bunch.
Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters this Friday (April 27).
Watch the fun performance below!