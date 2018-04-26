'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Surprises Super Fans on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War are giving some super fans a major surprise.

Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin all made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday (April 27).

Screenings of Infinity War have been sold out for days, so Jimmy found a way to give two Avengers fans a sneak peek of the film – but they got something even better instead.

