Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 12:02 am

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Surprises Super Fans on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

'Avengers: Infinity War' Cast Surprises Super Fans on 'Kimmel' - Watch Now!

The cast of Avengers: Infinity War are giving some super fans a major surprise.

Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin all made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday (April 27).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Avengers: Infinity War

Screenings of Infinity War have been sold out for days, so Jimmy found a way to give two Avengers fans a sneak peek of the film – but they got something even better instead.

Watch the Avengers cast surprise the super fans below!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Posted to: Avengers: Infinity War, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr