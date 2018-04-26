Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 12:30 am

Benedict Cumberbatch & Allison Williams Step Out for 'Patrick Melrose' Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch & Allison Williams Step Out for 'Patrick Melrose' Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch is supported by wife Sophie at the premiere of his new miniseries Patrick Melrose on Wednesday night (April 25) at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit as he hit the red carpet alongside co-stars Allison Williams and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Here’s a plot summary of the show: in a tour de force role, Benedict plays the titular character who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother who tacitly condoned his behavior.

Patrick Melrose is set to premiere on Saturday, May 12 on Showtime at 9/8c – and you can check out a trailer here.

FYI: Allison is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Ana Khouri jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 01
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 02
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 03
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 04
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 05
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 06
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 07
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 08
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 09
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 10
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 11
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 12
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 13
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 14
benedict cumberbatch allison step out for patrick melrose premiere 15

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Allison Williams, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Sophie Hunter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Meek Mill attends NBA game after being released from jail - TMZ
  • Angelica Hale is celebrating a major milestone - Just Jared Jr
  • Chrissy Teigen is slamming mommy shamers once again - TooFab
  • Find out which former Walking Dead star is returning - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Get the latest scoop on DWTS - Just Jared Jr