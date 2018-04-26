Benedict Cumberbatch & Allison Williams Step Out for 'Patrick Melrose' Premiere

Benedict Cumberbatch is supported by wife Sophie at the premiere of his new miniseries Patrick Melrose on Wednesday night (April 25) at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles.

The 41-year-old actor looked handsome in a navy suit as he hit the red carpet alongside co-stars Allison Williams and Jennifer Jason Leigh.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of

Here’s a plot summary of the show: in a tour de force role, Benedict plays the titular character who struggles to overcome the damage inflicted by a horribly abusive father and the mother who tacitly condoned his behavior.

Patrick Melrose is set to premiere on Saturday, May 12 on Showtime at 9/8c – and you can check out a trailer here.

FYI: Allison is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Ana Khouri jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes.

15+ pictures inside of the stars at the premiere…