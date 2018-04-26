Bill Cosby Found Guilty on All Counts in Sexual Assault Trial

Bill Cosby has been found guilty on three counts of aggravated indecent assault for the trial examining the January 2004 sexual assault of Andrea Constand, THR reports.

The 80-year-old was tried by a jury consisting of seven men and five women. This is actually a retrial, as the first trial had a deadlocked jury over the summer.

More than 50 women have come forward and accused Cosby of sexual assault. He faces up to 10 years in prison per charge for the crimes he was found guilty of today.

