Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Why Haven't Prince William &amp; Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 2:40 pm

Bill Cosby Lashes Out in Court After Guilty Verdict

Bill Cosby lashed out in court on Thursday (April 26) after his guilty verdict was read in the courtroom.

It all happened when Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele began talking about revoking bail. Steele expressed that he believed Cosby to be a flight risk as he owns a private plane.

Cosby then screamed (according to TMZ), “He doesn’t have a plane, you as*hole.” Cosby was referring to himself in the third person.

Cosby was found guilty earlier in the day on three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Stay tuned as we find out more information.

Getty