Blake Lively & Anna Kendrick Go Glam for 'A Simple Favor' Screening at CinemaCon 2018!

Blake Lively shows off some leg as she hits the red carpet at the 2018 CinemaCon on Thursday afternoon (April 26) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 30-year-old actress looked chic in a navy blazer dress, white heels, and a bow tie as she was joined at the event by her co-star Anna Kendrick and director Paul Feig.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Blake Lively

The ladies attended the event to promote their upcoming mystery thriller A Simple Favor – which follows a mommy blogger (Anna) as she tries to uncover the truth behind the disappearance of her best friend (Blake).

A Simple Favor is set to hit theaters on September 14.

20+ pictures inside of the actresses at the event…