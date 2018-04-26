Brad Pitt is Producing a Movie About Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt is set to produce a film about the Harvey Weinstein investigation.

The 54-year-old Fury star and his production company Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures have acquired the rights to a story focusing on the 66-year-old disgraced film producer.

Specifically, the film will showcase New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey‘s investigation of Harvey’s pattern of sexual misconduct that came to light in October 2017, THR reports.

There are no writers or filmmakers on board yet.

Brad, who has worked with Harvey‘s company on Inglourious Basterds and Killing Them Softly, once confronted him after learning about his sexual misconduct toward Gwyneth Paltrow, whom Brad was dating at the time.