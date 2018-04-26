Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 9:09 pm

Brad Pitt is Producing a Movie About Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt is Producing a Movie About Harvey Weinstein

Brad Pitt is set to produce a film about the Harvey Weinstein investigation.

The 54-year-old Fury star and his production company Plan B Entertainment and Annapurna Pictures have acquired the rights to a story focusing on the 66-year-old disgraced film producer.

Specifically, the film will showcase New York Times Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey‘s investigation of Harvey’s pattern of sexual misconduct that came to light in October 2017, THR reports.

There are no writers or filmmakers on board yet.

Brad, who has worked with Harvey‘s company on Inglourious Basterds and Killing Them Softly, once confronted him after learning about his sexual misconduct toward Gwyneth Paltrow, whom Brad was dating at the time.

Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty
  • toastie postie

    Will be very interesting to see how this is done.

  • SummerDZ

    I like that this movie is focusing on the WOMEN that broke the story. Not many films do that. So GO PLAN B.

  • Angie Bradley

    Plan B always Produces interesting films. Beside someone was going to do a story about this at some point. And as you said this one will be focusing on the women that broke the story. And that to me is what makes it interesting. I hope they get a Female Director. That would be really smart.