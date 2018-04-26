Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman & More Reveal They Were 'Surprised' By 'Avengers: Infinity War'

The Avengers takeover on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week continued as another batch of superheroes assembled on Wednesday night (April 24) ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War this Friday (April 27)!



Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Sebastian Stan and Josh Brolin joined the late-night host and talked all about the social scene on set, the next Avengers film, revealing spoilers, and if they were surprised by Infinity War at all.

“I literally yelled out, ‘no they didn’t!’ in the middle,” Chadwick admitted. “I got embarrassed. I yelled it out like a true fan. I didn’t know a certain thing was going to happen!”

“Some of us are excited about the next one,” Chris expressed – Watch below!



