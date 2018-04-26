Chris Hemsworth Reveals Matt Damon Had a Snake Scare in Australia - Watch!

Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 2:30 am

Chris Hemsworth is sharing a story about Matt Damon!

The Avengers: Infinity War star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (April 26).

During his appearance, Chris told Ellen about how everyone in his family is fluent in Spanish – except for him.

He also spoke about Matt‘s bad luck in Australia, and joked that he kicked Matt out of the country for giving him a bad reputation.

Plus, Ellen decided to put together a retrospective to celebrate Chris‘s impressive body of work. Watch below!


