Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Have Big Hopes for 'Jurassic World' Sequel!

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are all while arriving at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The co-stars attended the event to to promote their highly anticipated movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

While they took the stage, Chris shared that he has big plans for the upcoming summer blockbuster!

“The last time I was here I introduced you to Jurassic World, and that movie went on to become the fourth biggest movie in history,” Chris told the audience. “So let’s do that again, please? Is that a deal?”



Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22.

