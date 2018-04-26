Chris Pratt & Bryce Dallas Howard Have Big Hopes for 'Jurassic World' Sequel!

Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 3:08 am

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are all while arriving at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The co-stars attended the event to to promote their highly anticipated movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

While they took the stage, Chris shared that he has big plans for the upcoming summer blockbuster!

“The last time I was here I introduced you to Jurassic World, and that movie went on to become the fourth biggest movie in history,” Chris told the audience. “So let’s do that again, please? Is that a deal?”

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom hits theaters on June 22.

