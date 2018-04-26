Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Kanye West Sharing John Legend Text Exchange

Earlier in the day on Thursday (April 26), Kanye West shared screen shots of his text messages with John Legend, where John spoke about Kanye‘s tweets supporting Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen, John‘s wife, reacted to Kanye‘s tweet with the screen grab of her hubby’s text exchange on her personal Twitter account.

“This is the most elaborate and complex google pixel phone ad I have ever seen,” Chrissy joked, before reaching out to Kim Kardashian, saying, “are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol”

We’ve placed the text exchange in the gallery so you can check it out.