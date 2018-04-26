Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 4:39 pm

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Kanye West Sharing John Legend Text Exchange

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Kanye West Sharing John Legend Text Exchange

Earlier in the day on Thursday (April 26), Kanye West shared screen shots of his text messages with John Legend, where John spoke about Kanye‘s tweets supporting Donald Trump.

Chrissy Teigen, John‘s wife, reacted to Kanye‘s tweet with the screen grab of her hubby’s text exchange on her personal Twitter account.

“This is the most elaborate and complex google pixel phone ad I have ever seen,” Chrissy joked, before reaching out to Kim Kardashian, saying, “are we still doing dinner Friday or no lol”

We’ve placed the text exchange in the gallery so you can check it out.
john legend kanye west screenshot 01
john legend kanye west screenshot 02

