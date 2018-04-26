Claire Danes Shows Off Tiny Baby Bump at Tribeca Film Festival 2018!

Claire Danes hits the red carpet as she arrives at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday (April 26) at Spring Studios in New York City.

The 39-year-old actress showed off her growing baby bump in a white dress as she hit the stage to take part in a discussion during the festival.

Just last week, Claire announced that she and husband Hugh Dancy are expecting their second child together. The two are already parents to 5-year-old son Cyrus.

