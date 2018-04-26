Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Dakota Johnson Stars in Terrifying 'Suspiria' Preview at CinemaCon 2018!

Suspiria just released teaser art – and a preview that stunned audiences at 2018 CinemaCon on Thursday (April 26) in Las Vegas!

During a noon lunch reception, director Luca Guadagnino previewed “grisly footage” from his upcoming remake of the classic horror movie, according to Variety.

During the scene, Dakota Johnson was seen practicing ballet. Warning: the scene description gets intense from this point on!

“Every pirouette she pulls off has gruesome consequences for a dancer in another studio — as Johnson practices, the other young woman is literally ripped apart, descending into a mess of broken bones, urine, spittle, and blood. It’s intense, to put it mildly.”

Sounds creepy! Dakota recently revealed she needed to go to therapy after filming the movie. Check out the teaser art for the film, which arrives later this fall, below.
Photos: Amazon Studios, Getty Images
