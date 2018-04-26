Top Stories
Diane Kruger Launches Her H&M Collection in Germany!

Diane Kruger Launches Her H&M Collection in Germany!

Diane Kruger keeps it cool and casual while posing for photographs at her H&M Selected by Diane Kruger Collection Launch held at the Mall of Berlin on Wednesday (April 25) in Berlin, Germany.

“A few are really my favorite pieces. H&M introduced me to the summer collection very early and it was fun to pick out ‘my’ parts,” the 41-year-old actress told InStyle Deutschland.

“For me, the pieces are incredibly handy, because when I’m in New York, I often drive directly from the office to the country in the Hamptons over the weekend,” Diane continued. “You need clothes that work for both. So my absolute favorite is the white long dress. In the city, when it’s really hot, you can style it with a blouse or leather jacket, but it works on the beach as well.”


Vielen Dank, dass Ihr so zahlreich gekommen seid ♥️ @hm

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

