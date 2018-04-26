Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 5:04 pm

Did Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William choose the name Prince Albert for the royal baby? Fans have discovered a clue!

If you go to the official royal website, when you type in the names of the royal baby’s older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte (ie: www.royal.uk/prince-george), you get a page that will bring you to “Access denied.”

When you type in “prince-albert” in that web address, you get the same “Access Denied” page.

If you type in one of the other top royal baby name contenders into the web address, such as “prince-arthur,” you get brought to a total different page that says, “Page not found.”

Fans, as well as Daily Mail, believe this could be a clue that the name is Prince Albert.

Check out some screen grabs below!
Photos: Getty
