Disney & Marvel Announce All Movie Release Dates Through 2019!

Disney and Marvel just announced the released dates for some of their most highly anticipated upcoming movies!

During their presentation at 2018 CinemaCon on Thursday (April 26) in Las Vegas, the joint studios unveiled the entire release slate of their films all the way through the end of 2019.

Some of the films on the schedule include Star Wars: Episode IX, Toy Story 4, and the live-action Aladdin.

Several movies missing from the list include the live-action Mulan and Black Panther sequel, meaning we’re going to have to wait until at least 2020 for those films!

1. Avengers: Infinity War — April 27, 2018

2. Solo: A Star Wars Story — May 25, 2018

3. Incredibles 2 — June 15, 2018

4. Ant-Man and the Wasp — July 6, 2018

5. Christopher Robin — Aug. 3, 2018

6. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — Nov. 2, 2018

7. Ralph Breaks the Internet — Nov. 21, 2018

8. Mary Poppins Returns — Dec. 25, 2018

9. Captain Marvel — March 9, 2019

10. Dumbo — March 29, 2019

11. Penguins — April 19, 2019

12. Avengers Untitled (Avengers 4) — May 3, 2019

13. Aladdin — May 24, 2019

14. Toy Story 4 — June 21, 2019

15. The Lion King — July 2019

16. Artemis Fowl — Aug. 19, 2019

17. Frozen 2 — Nov. 27, 2019

18. Star Wars Episode IX — Dec. 19, 2019