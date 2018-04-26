Emma Stone Looks Beautiful While Posing for a Photo Shoot in Malibu!

Emma Stone is giving good face!

The 29-year-old La La Land actress looked beautiful while posing for a high profile photo shoot on the beach on Wednesday (April 25) in Malibu, Calif.

Emma looked stunning in white for the shoot, as the crew followed her around with lighting while she strolled along the shore. She looked in great spirits as she smiled and posed!

Emma‘s got an exciting new show coming up on Netflix: it’s called Maniac, co-starring Jonah Hill, and it’s about two strangers who find themselves caught up in a mind-bending pharmaceutical trial gone awry. See the first pictures from the show!