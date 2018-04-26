Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Eric Dane Looks Buff Stepping Out in Beverly Hills!

Eric Dane hits the streets while running a few errands on Tuesday afternoon (April 24) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 45-year-old former Grey’s Anatomy hunk looked buff in a tight navy T-shirt, jeans, and blue sneakers as he was spotted during his solo outing.

Eric has been keeping a low profile since announcing he and wife Rebecca Gayheart are divorcing after 14 years of marriage.

The upcoming 5th season of Eric‘s show The Last Ship is set to premiere on TNT later this year.
