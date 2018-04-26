Top Stories
Thu, 26 April 2018 at 10:17 am

Felicity Jones Compares Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Rocky Balboa at CinemaCon 2018!

Felicity Jones keeps it chic and sophisticated while hitting the carpet at 2018 CinemaCon: Focus Features Presentation at Caesars Palace held at the National Association of Theatre Owners on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old actress hit the stage to talk about portraying Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her upcoming film On the Basis of Sex.

“I was a crazy person. I was full Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Felicity expressed about shooting the flick (via THR). “She reminds me of Rocky in that she is a fighter and never gives up.”

Also in attendance to promote their projects was Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again‘s Amanda Seyfried, What Men Want‘s Taraji P. Henson and Halloween‘s Jamie Lee Curtis.

FYI: Amanda is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress. Taraji is wearing Solace London dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
