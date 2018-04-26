Get to Know The Week Of's Allison Strong with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)

It’s time to get to know up and coming actress Allison Strong, who stars in Netflix’s The Week Of alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock!

The movie premieres tomorrow (April 27) on the streaming service and it’s a must see comedy. Allison plays Adam‘s daughter in the film as they plan her wedding day.

Here are the 10 Fun Facts about Allison:

1. I drive a 1997 RAV4 Toyota—and yes, it is still running like a charm! His name is Magic II, after my late & great sheepdog-terrier mutt, Magic I.

2. I’m a car magnet, and have almost been hit by a car/truck more times than I care to mention.

3. I wasn’t allowed to cross the street alone until I was 12, probably because of the above fact.

4. Growing up, I wanted to be a singing veterinarian pastry chef. I managed one out of three!

5. I studied pastry arts for six months before getting cast in THE WEEK OF. I ate a lot of croissant and pain au chocolat during those six months. YOLO.

Click inside for the rest of the fun facts…