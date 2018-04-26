Thu, 26 April 2018 at 2:00 pm
Get to Know The Week Of's Allison Strong with These 10 Fun Facts! (Exclusive)
It’s time to get to know up and coming actress Allison Strong, who stars in Netflix’s The Week Of alongside Adam Sandler and Chris Rock!
The movie premieres tomorrow (April 27) on the streaming service and it’s a must see comedy. Allison plays Adam‘s daughter in the film as they plan her wedding day.
Here are the 10 Fun Facts about Allison:
- 1. I drive a 1997 RAV4 Toyota—and yes, it is still running like a charm! His name is Magic II, after my late & great sheepdog-terrier mutt, Magic I.
- 2. I’m a car magnet, and have almost been hit by a car/truck more times than I care to mention.
- 3. I wasn’t allowed to cross the street alone until I was 12, probably because of the above fact.
- 4. Growing up, I wanted to be a singing veterinarian pastry chef. I managed one out of three!
- 5. I studied pastry arts for six months before getting cast in THE WEEK OF. I ate a lot of croissant and pain au chocolat during those six months. YOLO.
- 6. I am an expert pie maker and make all of my crusts from scratch. My favorite pies to make are peach during the summer and banana cream during the winter.
- 7. Whenever I hit the dance floor, I get asked “Are you a Zumba Instructor?” I think this is a compliment.
- 8. I have six stitches on my lip from a dog bite on Thanksgiving a few years back. I bled a lot and went to the emergency room, but felt incredibly hardcore at dinner that night.
- 9. I’m a huge musical theatre fan, and Adam Sandler is too! We sang “A Boy Like That” from West Side Story and other show tunes like “They Call The Wind Mariah” on the set of THE WEEK OF.
- 10. My first CD was Cher’s “Believe” album. I can do a fantastic Cher impression as a result. Just ask me ;)
