Hailee Steinfeld & John Cena Discuss 'Transformers' Spin-Off 'Bumblebee' at CinemaCon 2018!

Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena are discussing their new movie!

The two stars were both in attendance to discuss Bumblebee at 2018 CinemaCon on Wednesday (April 25) in Las Vegas.

The movie, which arrives in theaters on December 21, is about Charlie (Steinfeld), who is on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world when she discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken.

Hailee and John also previewed a clip during the event.

“It really was an incredible experience. The relationship with Bee had heart,” Hailee explained to the crowd.