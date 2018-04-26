Hailey Baldwin Looks Fierce in a Suit While Stepping Out in NYC!

Hailey Baldwin looks so beautiful!

The 21-year-old Drop The Mic emcee made a stunning appearance while stepping out of the Live With Kelly & Ryan studio on Thursday morning (April 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey looked stylish in a black pantsuit with white pinstripes, paired with white pumps. She also rocked a high ponytail tightened up in a black band.

Earlier in the week, Hailey looked chic while celebrating her friend Gigi Hadid‘s birthday in the city. Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse also arrived for a superstar celebration.