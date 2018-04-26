Top Stories
Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Why Haven't Prince William &amp; Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Why Haven't Prince William & Duchess Kate Middleton Announced Royal Baby's Name Yet?

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 3:28 pm

Hailey Baldwin Looks Fierce in a Suit While Stepping Out in NYC!

Hailey Baldwin Looks Fierce in a Suit While Stepping Out in NYC!

Hailey Baldwin looks so beautiful!

The 21-year-old Drop The Mic emcee made a stunning appearance while stepping out of the Live With Kelly & Ryan studio on Thursday morning (April 26) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Baldwin

Hailey looked stylish in a black pantsuit with white pinstripes, paired with white pumps. She also rocked a high ponytail tightened up in a black band.

Earlier in the week, Hailey looked chic while celebrating her friend Gigi Hadid‘s birthday in the city. Joan Smalls, Cara Delevingne and Suki Waterhouse also arrived for a superstar celebration.
Just Jared on Facebook
hailey baldwin ryan kelly april 2018 01
hailey baldwin ryan kelly april 2018 02
hailey baldwin ryan kelly april 2018 03
hailey baldwin ryan kelly april 2018 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Hailey Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty