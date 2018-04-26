Top Stories
Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, & Tom Cruise Bring 'Impossible 6' to CinemaCon 2018!

Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, & Tom Cruise Bring 'Impossible 6' to CinemaCon 2018!

Henry Cavill and Angela Bassett hit the red carpet at the 2018 Will Rogers Pioneer of the Year Dinner Honoring Tom Cruise on Wednesday night (April 25) at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

The 34-year-old Justice League actor looked handsome in a black suit while 59-year-old Black Panther actress went chic in a fuchsia jumpsuit as they stepped out to support their Mission Impossible: Fallout co-star Tom Cruise at the dinner held during 2018 CinemaCon.

Earlier that day, the co-stars hit the stage to promote the 6th installment of the Mission Impossible at the movie convention.

Mission Impossible: Fallout hits theaters on July 28.

