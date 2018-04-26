Thu, 26 April 2018 at 11:40 am
Here's How Celebs Reacted to Kanye West's Support of Donald Trump
- Read what celebs are saying about Kanye West‘s Trump tweets – TMZ
- Shawn Mendes made a huge announcement – Just Jared Jr
- So what is next for Kanye West? – Lainey Gossip
- Find out who Wendy Williams is fat shaming – TooFab
- Here’s how the Avengers cast has changed over the years – MTV
- Disney has huge plans for 2018 and 2019 – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Kanye West, Newsies
Sponsored Links by ZergNet