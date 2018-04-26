Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds & Wife Aja Split After 7 Years of Marriage

Imagine Dragons‘ Dan Reynolds has revealed that he’s split with his wife of seven years, Aja Volkman.

“after 7 beautiful years together, Aja and I’s marriage has come to an end. Our children continue to be the most important thing in our lives, & we will continue to co-parent them with all our love,” the 30-year-old entertainer posted on Twitter. “I ask that you please respect our privacy at this time as we work through this as a family.”

The couple married in 2011 and have three daughters together: Arrow, 5, and twins Coco and Gia, 12 months.