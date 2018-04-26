Top Stories
Did Royal Family Website Accidentally Reveal Baby #3's Name? Find Out the Rumored Name!

Kanye West Shares John Legend Text Exhange Over Donald Trump Tweets

Thu, 26 April 2018 at 5:00 pm

Is There an 'Avengers: Infinity War' End Credits Scene?

Is There an 'Avengers: Infinity War' End Credits Scene?

It’s finally here – Avengers: Infinity War is hitting theaters in just a few hours at midnight tonight.

Fans will be lining up to catch midnight showings, and like all Marvel movies….there is an end credits scene.

We’re not going to give anything away just yet. But stay in your seats for the entirety of the credits for some extras.

If you missed it, we shared an amazing refresher to get you all caught up before you catch Infinity War. Be sure to check it out and figure out where the Infinity Stones are located – a major plot point with Infinity War!

Catch Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters on Friday (April 27).
Photos: Disney/Marvel
