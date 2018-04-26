Jane Fonda & 'Book Club' Co-Stars Sip Wine at CinemaCon 2018!

Diane Keaton, Mary Steenburgen, Candice Bergen, and Jane Fonda cheers to their new movie at 2018 CinemaCon!

The ladies sip on some wine as they hit the stage to promote their new movie Book Club on Wednesday (April 25) at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

In the film, the friends’ lives are turned upside down to hilarious ends when their book club tackles the infamous Fifty Shades of Grey. From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter.

Book Club hits theaters on May 18.

