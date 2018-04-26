Janelle Monáe Comes Out as Pansexual

Janelle Monáe is flawless on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 32-year-old entertainer had to share with the mag:

On her sexuality: “Being a queer black woman in America…someone who has been in relationships with both men and women – I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf*cker…[she initially identified as bisexual] but then later I read about pansexuality and was like, ‘Oh, these are things that I identify with too.’ I’m open to learning more about who I am.”

On her message to her fans: “I want young girls, young boys, nonbinary, gay, straight, queer people who are having a hard time dealing with their sexuality, dealing with feeling ostracized or bullied for just being their unique selves, to know that I see you. This album is for you. Be proud.”

