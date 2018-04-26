Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Make One Hot Couple at Billboard Latin Music Awards 2018!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez pose together on the red carpet as they arrive at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday night (April 26) at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The 48-year-old entertainer went super hot in a sparkling silver mini-dress while the 42-year-old retired Yankees player looked dapper in a tan suit and sunglasses for the awards show.

During the awards show, Jen took to the stage for a sexy performance of her hit song “El Anillo.”

Before the show, Alex took to Instagram to share a video of Jen getting ready for her performance!

FYI: Jen is wearing a David Koma dress and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

