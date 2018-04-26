Top Stories
Blac Chyna Posts Picture of Dream Kardashian With Pink Hair!

Kanye West Steps Out in 'Make America Great Again' Hat

Thu, 26 April 2018

Jennifer Lopez Looks Fierce in Animal Print While Stepping Out in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez always looks so fierce.

The “Waiting For Tonight” pop superstar was seen stepping out on Wednesday (April 25) in New York City.

Jennifer showed off her ferocious side with an animal print coat while heading out for the day.

One day before (April 24), Jen got her glam on alongside boyfriend Alex Rodriguez at the 2018 Time 100 Gala, where she also put on a show-stopping performance on stage. You can check out the full list of Time 100 Most Influential People here!
